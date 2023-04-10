Denio, Allen obit pic.jpg

Allen A. “Al” Denio, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Born in Lowell, MA, on June 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Albert A. and Ethel (Lawson) Denio. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry. His full scholarship was funded by a textile workers’ union. After working at DuPont for a year, Al attended the University of New Hampshire where he received his Ph.D. in chemistry. Al then returned to DuPont (1962-64) where he worked at the Experimental Station, Pioneering Research Lab of the Textile Fibers Dept., after which he spent his career educating others as a physical chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for 32 years with two final years at the University of Delaware.