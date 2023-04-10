Allen A. “Al” Denio, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
Born in Lowell, MA, on June 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Albert A. and Ethel (Lawson) Denio. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Lowell where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry. His full scholarship was funded by a textile workers’ union. After working at DuPont for a year, Al attended the University of New Hampshire where he received his Ph.D. in chemistry. Al then returned to DuPont (1962-64) where he worked at the Experimental Station, Pioneering Research Lab of the Textile Fibers Dept., after which he spent his career educating others as a physical chemistry professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for 32 years with two final years at the University of Delaware.
Al was passionate about chemistry, education, the environment and running. A 65 year member of the American Chemical Society and Regional Councilor of the Delaware section from 2006-2011, he was intrigued by the latest advances and was professionally active until this year. Within ACS, he was active in the Committee of Environment Impact and the Government Affairs Committee. Earlier, he chaired the Central Wisconsin ACS section. He was a co-founder of the Delaware Academy of Chemistry Science. At UW-Eau Claire, he founded the Chem-Business program. Al created a course, Chemistry for Artists and Art Buffs, with a chemical safety component. He loved to encourage his students, happily following their successes and careers. A dedicated environmentalist, Al was active in the Sierra Club and one of his heroes was Senator Gaylord Nelson (D-WI), the founder of Earth Day whom he knew. He took up running at age 38 and ran 25 marathons before his knees put a stop to that. He was inducted into the Indianhead Track Club Hall of Fame in 2002. An entertaining writer, he penned monthly columns for years for the Del-Chem bulletin and his track club.
Al’s interests encompassed art, politics, history, world affairs, the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers. There is interesting chemistry in pottery glazes, after all! He loved discussing all these and swapping stories over a good beer. Al was an Eagle Scout, served in the United States Air Force, and was a member of Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. He was a loyal friend, had an incredible sense of humor, and enjoyed bringing people together.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Valerie (Steinmetz) Denio; and sister, Lois Dickison. He is survived by his children, Thomas Denio (Laura McKee) of Chicago, IL, Richard Denio (Rebecca) of El Cerrito, CA, and Susan Denio of Newark; sister, Ruth Frazee; brother-in-law, John Steinmetz (Barbara Riley); and grandchildren, Alyssa Boge, Eric and Emily Denio.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow at Deefield. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s memory to the Sierra Club — Delaware Chapter, PO Box 2005, Wilmington, DE 19899 or online by clicking here or National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104 Baltimore, MD 21297 or online by clicking here.