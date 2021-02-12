Allen Keith Fingerson of Burnsville, MN at the age of 77, passed away February 7, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Allen was born in Rochester, MN July 9, 1943 to Kermit and Alma Fingerson. Allen grew up in Fountain, MN and graduated from Preston High School in 1961 and Luther College in 1965. He married Mary Ann Kramer, September 10, 1966 in Preston, MN.
Allen is survived by his wife Mary Ann and his three sons and 6 grandchildren. Derek of Rochester, MN, Dustin (Stacey)(Leif, Liam, Bailey) of Cazenovia, WI, and Brandon (Jaiden, Parker, Jasper) of Siren, WI, and his sister in-law, Shirley Fingerson of Fountain, MN.
Allen enjoyed fishing trips and was a lifelong Viking and Gopher fan.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Alma Fingerson, and his brother Tillman Fingerson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.