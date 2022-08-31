Allen C. Hardy, 82, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home in Strum, Wisconsin. He is survived by his two children, daughter Tamara Hardy and son Roy (Tina) Hardy. He is further survived by his two grandchildren Mikayla (Matthew) Alberts, Dalton (Bridgette) Hardy, great granddaughter Quinn Hardy, sister Shelby (Larry) Christenson, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents and brother.
During his life Allen was a farmer, greenskeeper at Viking Golf Course and handled Shipping/Receiving at Titan Air Incorporated. He enjoyed hunting, farming, time with his family, watching his son and grandson pull tractor and family get together/picnics.
A Celebration of Allen’s Life will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Pavilion No. 2, Crystal Lake Campground, 900 Crystal Lake Drive, Strum, WI (just off Highway 10). Visitation from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. and a brief service at 5:30 officiated by Pastor Valerian Ahles. A picnic style lunch will follow the service and the family requests casual attire. As seating is limited, we encourage everyone to bring a lawn chair.
Memorials preferred, in lieu of flowers or plants, for establishment of a memorial bench in honor of Allen & Kay Hardy at the Viking Golf Course or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo, is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.