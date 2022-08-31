Allen C. Hardy, 82, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home in Strum, Wisconsin. He is survived by his two children, daughter Tamara Hardy and son Roy (Tina) Hardy. He is further survived by his two grandchildren Mikayla (Matthew) Alberts, Dalton (Bridgette) Hardy, great granddaughter Quinn Hardy, sister Shelby (Larry) Christenson, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents and brother.

During his life Allen was a farmer, greenskeeper at Viking Golf Course and handled Shipping/Receiving at Titan Air Incorporated. He enjoyed hunting, farming, time with his family, watching his son and grandson pull tractor and family get together/picnics.

