Allen W. “Swede” Johnson, 75, of the Township of Northfield (York), passed away at home surrounded by loved ones in the early morning of May 16, 2021 from cancer.
He was born November 25, 1945 in Winona, MN to Arnold and Ruth (Dahl) Johnson. He married Judy Flatland from Eau Claire on August 29, 1970.
Swede is survived by his sons, Tracy (Tina Windsor) Johnson of the Township of Northfield, Travis (Lori Larson) Johnson of Boyceville; daughter, Alisa Johnson of Alma Center; grandchildren, Kadynce and Keegan Zimbauer of Alma Center; sister, Carol Lutz; brothers in law, Rod (Audrey) and Charles Flatland; sister-in-law, Debra (Dave) Sykora.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, Clarence and Ethel Flatland, brothers in law, Jim Lutz and Richard Flatland and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece.
As per Allen’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Interment with military honors will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com