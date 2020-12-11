Allen B. Johnson, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 7, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; the son of Lester and Ruth Johnson. Allen graduated with honors from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1963, and attended Eau Claire State University. Allen was employed for 20 years at Common Wealth Edison in Rockford, Illinois.
Allen is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Mark) Steinmetz; 4 nephews and 2 nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Johnson; and goddaughter and niece, Erica Heberer.
A private service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 14th, 2020. A live stream link to the service is available on Allen's "Tribute Wall" at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.