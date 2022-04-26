Allen Charles Kuehn was born November 14, 1955 to Charles W. and Dona Kuehn (Jones). He and his sister Susan lived on the family farm near Augusta, WI until they moved into town in 1963. His brother Harold was born that same year. There he attended Augusta Elementary, and the Jr. and Sr. High. While there he participated in Track, Cross Country, Basketball, and was the manager for the baseball team. His mother died in 1969, during his freshman year. In July of 1970, Charles married Arlene, Arlene brought Karl into the family. Allen graduated in May of 1973. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army (at age 17) and served a tour of duty for 3 years.
After leaving the Army, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for one year. When he left college, he worked various jobs until moving to Arlington, Texas in 1981. It was there he met and married Kandie (Cloud) Kuehn. They were married on April 23, 1988. They moved to Fort Worth in 1993. Allen worked for a time at a few different trades, including installing spray paint booths until he became an apprentice electrician. He worked on many projects throughout the state of Texas and the U.S. He earned his Journeyman’s license in 2011 (grandfathered). After working as an electrician for various contractors, he retired from Cummings Electrical in November, 2017. The Bank of America data center in Plano was the project he was most proud of.
Allen passed away at his Fort Worth residence on April 21. Preceding him in death are his parents Charles W. and Arlene Kuehn-2015, his sister Susan Kuehn-2002, and his biological mother Dona Kuehn (Jones)-1969. He is survived by his wife Kandie Kuehn, His brother Karl Kuehn (Deborah) and his brother Harold Kuehn (Nancy), nieces (Andrea and Odette), nephews (Peter(Jenni) and Karl), three great nieces, and his stepson Trace Head III.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Kuehn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.