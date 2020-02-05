Allen Mazzone, 72, passed away January 27, 2020 at Mayo Hospital.
Allen was born on June 2, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Margaret and Walter Mazzone. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1965 and was drafted into the army in 1967.
On November 10, 1973, Al married Dorothy (Barnard) of Chippewa Falls at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Al was employed at Uniroyal Tire from 1969 until 1986. He owned and operated DoubleDay’s Sportsbar and Restaurant 1990 until 1996. He then enjoyed his part-time job at West Wisconsin Auto Auction where he was employed from 1998 until 2017 as a shuttle driver.
Al loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He had a great love for hunting and fishing and was an avid sportsman. He was a member of Musky Masters Inc. for over 25 years and was the proud winner of many musky trophies and fished many tournaments. Al and his wife, Dorothy, spent countless weekends traveling in their motorhome, fishing at many northern lakes, and especially loved their trips to Canada.
Al was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, United Rubber Workers Union, Eau Claire Tavern League, Eagles #2213 since 2003, and a chapter of Musky Masters Inc.
Al is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy; daughter, Michelle (John) Kirkman of Holcombe, WI; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Karly, and Emily, who he left with incredible memories. He is further survived by his sister, Judy (Duane) Overby of Eau Claire; and a brother, Janes (Diane) of Onalaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
There will be a private burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.