Allen Staves

Allen "Al" Staves, 74, of Altoona, passed away peacefully April 07, 2019 in Rochester, MN with his loving wife, Sue, by his side.
Al was born in St. Paul, MN to William and Betty (Osborn) Staves on Nov. 3, 1944.
Upon graduation from Augusta High School in 1962, Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Al served 14+ years in the military, serving in Vietnam and visiting 44 countries. Al earned a degree upon his return from the Navy and was employed by Phillips Plastics Corporation in Eau Claire.
Al was a loving husband and best friend to Sue Staves during their 31 years of marriage.
Al was an avid sports fan and continued to follow the Glasgow Rangers Soccer team of Scotland. Al also participated in sports. His greatest achievement in bowling was a perfect 300 game at Sportman's Lanes.
Al treasured his time with friends on the golf course, and was always striving to improve his game.
Al was a generous and kind person who, over the years, established many lasting friendships. Al cherished his association with Alano Club 12 and was blessed by his membership and involvement at Lake Street United Methodist Church.
Al is survived by his wife, Sue; brother, Bob (Jean) Staves of Fall Creek; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Scott); many loving nieces, nephews, other family members.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Bonnie Willkom and Sharon Mahlum; his brother, Bill Staves.
A celebration of life service will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.