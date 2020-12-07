Allen Dean Tainter II, always known as Mike, passed away November 27, 2020 as a result of Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Mike was born February 21, 1949 to Allen Dean (Dean) and Wanda (Olson) Tainter. He was a life-long resident of Eau Claire, graduated from Memorial High School, and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Mike also served in the United States Army Reserve from 1971-1977.
Mike spent over 45 years in his chosen career as a real estate broker. In 1979 he and Mike Ritsch started Century 21 Metro Realty. Together they built a successful agency that served the entire Chippewa Valley. In addition to residential and commercial real estate, Mike expanded into multi-family property ownership and helped others with similar investments. He loved all aspects of real estate, but especially enjoyed solving problems. Over the years Mike nurtured relationships and earned trust; friends became clients and many clients became friends.
Mike was also well-respected within the real estate industry. He earned the Centurion Award, one of the most prestigious awards presented to a Century 21 producer. He was actively involved in REALTORS® Association of Northwestern Wisconsin (RANWW), the local affiliate of Wisconsin REALTORS Association. In addition to work on RANWW committees over the years, he was selected to serve as local board president in 1996 and named Realtor of the Year in 1997.
Family, friends, faith and football were also extremely important to Mike. He married Toni (Yule) in May 1979 and together they had two children, Taryn and Shay. Despite his busy career, Mike never missed Taryn’s recitals or Shay’s sporting events. He and Toni hosted many planned or impromptu parties over the years. Friends and family were always welcome. Football was also part of Mike’s life. He played growing up, set records at Memorial High School, played for UW-EC Blugolds, and cheered for the Packers. Mike remained friends with high school teammates and their visits were bright spots in this last year.
His Christian faith was extremely important to Mike. He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church and The Bridge Church, and participated in several bible study groups where he formed close bonds and further expanded his circle of friends.
Lewy Body and Parkinson’s disease took Mike from us too soon, but we will always remember his strength, his compassion and understanding, and his generous spirit. We’ll also remember his competitive nature, his enjoyment of golf, and his love for music - always played loud.
Mike is survived by his wife, Toni; children Taryn (Mike Zenz), Madison and Shay (Morgan), Las Vegas; brothers Jerry (Susan) and Tim, California. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mike’s family will be forever grateful to the caregivers at Care Partners Memory Care for their kindness, consideration, personal attention and sense of humor. We also thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and thoughtful support. Mike was in the best hands during his final 18 months.
A private family service will be held now, followed by a celebration of Mike’s life at a future date. If desired, a donation in Mike’s name can be made to The Grow Forward Fund of The Bridge Church, Eau Claire, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com