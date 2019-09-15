Allene Freimuth

Allene Newman Skapyak Freimuth, age 91, died on September 8, 2019 at The Classic senior residence in Altoona, WI due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, with her children by her side.
Allene was born March 26, 1928, the first of seven children born to Truman and Helen Barber Newman in rural Chetek, WI.
Allene graduated from Chetek High School in 1945 after which she attended Eau Claire State Teacher’s College on a Rose Falsted Scholarship, earning her two year teaching diploma in 1947. Her first teaching job at the age of 19 was at Meadowbrook School in rural Clayton where she was to meet local farmer Frank Skapyak, whom she married in 1950. To this union were born three children, a son Douglas and twin daughters Sharon and Karen. After two years in Turtle Lake they purchased an 80 acre hobby farm across from the Skapyak family farm in rural Clayton. After returning to teaching in 1959 at Clayton Public School Allene attended summer and evening classes at Eau Claire State University over the next few years, earning her BS degree in education with a minor in library science in 1967. Allene taught second and fourth grades at Clayton for 8 years, then 25 years were spent as the school’s library and media director. During that time she authored the first ever state library curriculum which she presented at the Wisconsin School Board and Administrator Convention. She also initiated the Clayton Community Library. In 1990 Allene was given the distinction of being named a Wisconsin State Teacher of the Year, Special Services, by the state Department of Education. She was a teacher that many of her students and student librarians remember to this day. She took part in numerous pep rally skits, library month and book week events, and organized many memorable occasions!
Frank Skapyak died of Hodgkins Disease in 1970. Allene married Robert Freimuth on Derby Day, May, 1973, which started a family Kentucky Derby celebration every year since. They lived most of their married life in Amery, Wisconsin and upon their retirement spent many happy winters travelling in the south and to England. Robert died in 2001 due to complications of COPD. Allene continued her travels, visiting every state in the US except Montana, and it wasn’t for lack of trying! She later moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin to be closer to her family.
Allene was a faithful member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Church in Clayton, WI. She had many interests including reading and writing, memberships in civic organizations, volunteering at the Eau Claire Public Library and the Eau Claire State Theatre, picnics, parades, camping with the family, and time spent with longtime friends.
Allene will be lovingly remembered by her son Douglas (Betty) Skapyak of Eau Claire, and their children Christina(Reinier) Hillebrink of Utrect, The Netherlands and Michael (Katie) Skapyak of Lakeville, MN; Daughter Sharon(William)Meier most recently of Juneau, Alaska and their children Dr. Joshua(Kari)Meier of Lousville, KY, Stephanie(Richard)Celic of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Brian(Meredith) Meier of Roanoke, VA, and Gregory Meier currently in Vietnam; Daughter Karen (Jim)Bechly of Altoona, and their daughter Sarah (Nathan Dobbs)Finch of Hopkins, MN. She is further cherished by her great grandchildren Jonah and Alana Meier, Benjamin and Nora Hillebrink, Alyssa and Austin Skapyak, Max Celic, and Ben Meier. Allene is survived by brothers Milford and Donald(Betty), sisters Ardis Hill and Florence(Elton)Burchell, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Lyle and Russell.
Visitation will be held Sunday September 22 from 4-7 PM at Williamson White Funeral Home in Amery, WI with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be Monday September 23rd at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Orthodox church, Clayton. There will be a memorial gathering in Altoona at The Classic at Hillcrest Green on Tuesday September 24th at 2:00 PM. Williamson White Funeral Home, Amery, is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org/donate) or the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Clayton, WI. Memory Eternal.
