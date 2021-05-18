Alma M. (Anderson) Maves, age 93, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at MCHS-Menomonie.
Alma was born February 14, 1928 in Hixton, WI to Matt and Minda (Sagen) Anderson. She graduated from Hixton High School and then attended Cosmetology School.
Alma married Willard Maves April 30, 1949 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, and together they farmed in the Colfax area until 1960. They had three children. Alma worked at a Beauty Salon in Colfax before owning her own salon in Menomonie. After her husband’s death, Alma partnered with her daughter Barb and they moved to a new location on S. Broadway.
Alma was very outgoing and always willing to help others. Alma served in the Women’s league at St. Paul’s Church for many years. She had a wonderful group of friends who gathered weekly to visit, play cards and cheer on the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune six days a week. Alma enjoyed traveling to visit her family in Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.
She will be remembered for her faith, her generosity, and her love. She was always optimistic and often replied, “It’s wonderful.”
She is survived by two sons, Dave Maves of Nevada and Don (Peggy) Maves of Menomonie; grandchildren Ben (Kelly) Bien, Michael (Kelly) Maves, Mindy (Luke) Roderick, Melissa (Jeff) Hoaglund, Russell Schultz and Mitchell Schultz, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loved ones preceding her in death were her husband Willard Maves; Brother Edwin Anderson; Sisters Ruth Peters and Mayme Eide; Daughter Barbara Schultz; Son in law Roger Schultz; Granddaughters Lindsey Schultz and Stacey (Bien) Martenson; Great-grandson Henry Martenson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com