Alphons Pitterle, 95, passed away peacefully at his home of 59 years in Eau Claire, surrounded by family, on Aug. 31. Al was born on May 18, 1924 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Albert Pitterle and Clara Berg Pitterle. He attended St. Henry’s grade school and Watertown High School and graduated from Marquette University with honors, earning a degree in accounting in 1947. After graduation, Al worked as an accountant at Haskins & Sells, passing the CPA exam on the first try with one of the highest scores.
Al enlisted voluntarily in the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1942, joining the 13th Armory Division (Black Cats), serving as a Finance Clerk during World War II. He served in the European Theater from Jan. 29, 1945 to July 14, 1945, after being assigned to search ”Hitler’s hangout” or “Eagles’ Nest” in Berchtesgaden, Germany. After earning a number of medals, including a marksmanship medal, he was discharged honorably from the Army on Jan. 30, 1946.
Al married his college sweetheart, Dorothy M. Williams, at St. Peter’s Church in East Troy, Wis. on June 26, 1947 and was married for 64 years until her death on Dec. 2, 2011. He signed all of his cards to her “All my love, all my life.” They enjoyed their trips to Northland Lodge in Orr, Minn., White Gull Inn in Door County, Naples, Fla. and Hawaii. Al was a lifelong Packer fan and flew his Packer flag for every game. He also enjoyed casino trips, fishing and golfing, scoring a hole-in-one in Florida. He took great pride in raising his six children and his roses. Al was known as a master of puns and jokes.
He and his wife Dorothy moved to Eau Claire in 1950 and he later opened his own CPA practice. Al served as the independent auditor for Menard’s from the inception of the company until his retirement in 1988. His CPA firm also conducted school district audits, prepared tax returns and did bookkeeping.
Al served on the Board of Directors of Rest Haven Cemetery. He was a member of the Elks Club for 67 years, a life-time member of the VFW Post 305 and the Delta Sigma Pi honor society, as well as a member of the Wisconsin and Minnesota Societies of CPAs. In 1999, he received the WICPA's distinguished career award. He was a Founding Member of the Neuman Community Parish on the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire campus in 1969 and served on many other community, church and CPA committees.
Alphons is survived by his children, Mary Claire (Wally) Fu, Janet (Kyle) Holt, Virginia (Jake) Szatkowski, Susan (Ken) Olson, Monica (Jim) Jeffries and Richard (Elissa) Pitterle; his sister Dolores Neuman; his grandchildren, Kevin Fu, Sarah (Jorge) Espada, Laura Fu, Eric Fu, Michael Holt, Scot Szatkowski, Katazyna (Paul) Park, Miranda and Alexandria Jeffries and Alphons and Francisca Pitterle; his great-grandchildren, Henry and Walter Fu and Samuel, Eva and Amalia Espada; and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Dorothy, he was preceded in death by his brother, Aloysius Pitterle.
His family is grateful to all of the neighbors and caregivers who kept an eye out for him and cared for him for many years, including the Wurtzels and Coggins, Miranda, Caitlyn, June, Sheila and all of the Julies, the hospice workers, especially Staci, and all the persons from St. Joe’s Home Health, especially Wendy, his shower aide as well as to IRIS personnel, including Amy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment of the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation or Eau Claire Meals on Wheels.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Sacred Heart Hospital Chapel. Burial will take place immediately after the funeral service at Rest Haven Gardens Cemetery.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.