Alta (Hilson) Beranek, 98, of Bloomer passed away on June 29, 2021 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer.
Alta was born on June 4, 1923 in Chippewa County to Albert and Ida (Peterson) Hilson. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1940. She worked in Chicago, IL then later in Seattle, WA for a short time. She married Lawrence Beranek on August 24, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, on September 19, 2002; her parents; three brothers, Karmet, Marcus and Philip; and two sisters, Lillian Wagner and Marian Calvin.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley and a member of St. Ann’s Circle and the church choir. She was also a member of the Senior Citizens Club of Cooks Valley and the Senior Center in Bloomer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley with Father Paul Hoffman celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass on Friday at church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. at church.
