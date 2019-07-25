Alvera Hassemer

Alvera “Veda” Hassemer, 88, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls on July 23, 2019.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, on July 7, 1931, to F. Lorenzo and Alvera (Schwab) Scritsmier. Veda was raised in Bloomer, WI, and lifelong member of the community. She married Arnold Hassemer on May 17, 1952 and had two children, Kate and Michael. Veda and Arnie farmed for several years before they purchased the local shoe store, Arnie’s Shoe Land. Veda also worked as a CNA for several years at the Maplewood Nursing Home (now Dove Healthcare) in Bloomer, WI. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, WI, where she volunteered regularly.
Veda is remembered by her surviving family, daughter, Kate (Terry) Banchy; son, Michael Hassemer; grandsons, Kristopher and Sean Hassemer; as well as her brothers, William Scritsmier, Kay “Bud” Scritsmier, Gregory (Judy) Scritsmier; sister, Joan (Jim) Zenner; and several nieces and nephews.
Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Hassemer; parents; brothers, Theron Allen, Sylvester Scritsmier, and Jerome Scritsmier; and a sister, Donna Mantey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the mass. Burial will be held immediately following mass at St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Bloomer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass Friday at church.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.