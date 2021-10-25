Alvera (Vera) E. Merrick, 90, passed away on October 21, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her family by her side.
Vera was born on February 26, 1931, to Charles and Ella (Severson) Spies in Nelson, Wisconsin. Vera was raised in the small farming community of Nelson, WI where her father was a staple at the Nelson Creamery, now known as Nelson Cheese Factory. She graduated from Nelson High School in 1950. Vera went on to pursue a medical secretary degree from the Winona Secretarial School. After graduation she accepted a position with the former Middlefort Clinic in Eau Claire, WI. Shortly after her move to Eau Claire she met the love of her life, Donald Merrick, who was serving in the Korean War.
Vera married Don on September 27, 1953, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Vera and Don gave birth to three loving children: John, Cheryl (Cramer), and Jane (Snyder). Vera was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (now Spirit Lutheran), through her involvement with church she developed some of her closest friendships. She was a member of multiple committees within Our Savior’s including the fellowship and outreach committee and the fun-loving “kitchen ladies” crew. Following the passing of her husband, Don, in 1984 Vera also started volunteering her time at Luther-Middlefort Clinic.
Vera was known for her spunky spirit, independent nature, and love for life. She was always willing to put others’ needs above her own and do whatever she possibly could to help others. She was known to drop everything to help family and friends in times of need — even when it took an emotional toll on herself. Vera was very active and enjoyed yardwork, taking care of her grand-dogs and other grand-critters, and attending card club parties with her friends. Vera loved to watch her favorite news station and engage in political discussions with all sides, even to the end. We will continue to watch that station in honor of her (but only one hour a day). Vera spent a lot of time tending to her large yard and home. Since she was allergic to gnats she would dress in many layers and gnat repellent gear to avoid a reaction (even in 90+ degrees). Her strong-willed nature did not allow her to slow down, no matter what.
Vera was very proud of her close-knit family. Vera loved to boast about any one of her family members’ accomplishments. She was looking forward to watching her grandchildren grow more and creating many more memories with her family. Family time was especially important to Vera; in particular, she loved hosting Christmas Eve’s at her house with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Vera is survived by her children, son John (Monika) Merrick of New Richmond; daughter Cheryl (Ron) Cramer of Eau Claire; grandchildren Joshua Merrick of New Richmond; Alicia (Tom) Cleveland of New Richmond; Stephanie Snyder of Minneapolis; Donald Snyder of Waupaca; and Bella of Eau Claire; great-grandchildren Lucas and Jacen Cleveland of New Richmond; sister-in-law, Norma Scott of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ella Spies; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alton and Anna Merrick; her husband, Donald Merrick; daughter, Jane Snyder; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jack Wicklund; brother-in-law Ralph Scott, and her grandparents.
A funeral service will be held for Vera on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Spirit Lutheran Church with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, from 4 until 6:30 PM, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Vera’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com. In lieu of flowers and donations, memorials can be sent to Spirit Lutheran Church 1310 Main Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701, the American Heart Association, or the Glioblastoma Foundation.