Christner, Alvin_Photo.jpg

Alvin Christner

Alvin “AL” Christner age 79 passed away on Sunday February 26th, 2023. He was born on February 3rd, 1944, to Fred & Ida (Leslie) Christner. He was raised in the Elk Lake area along with his siblings, Alfred, Dorothy, Jerry, Glen, Fred Jr, Donald, Richard, Jeanette, Zelda, and Velma. He attended Elk Mound schools. He married the love of his life Connie (Holmes) Christner on September 28th, 1968. They had two children, Anthony (Tony) Christner and Angi Hoffner (Christner).

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Christner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you