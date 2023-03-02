Alvin Christner

Alvin “AL” Christner age 79 passed away on Sunday February 26th, 2023. He was born on February 3rd, 1944, to Fred & Ida (Leslie) Christner. He was raised in the Elk Lake area along with his siblings, Alfred, Dorothy, Jerry, Glen, Fred Jr, Donald, Richard, Jeanette, Zelda, and Velma. He attended Elk Mound schools. He married the love of his life Connie (Holmes) Christner on September 28th, 1968. They had two children, Anthony (Tony) Christner and Angi Hoffner (Christner).
AL was a jack of all trades. In his younger years he enjoyed building and racing cars. He later would build race cars for his son, Tony that also enjoyed racing.
He worked as a truck driver for almost 20 years before becoming a CNC machinist. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to hunt, fish, and tend to his garden.
AL was a loving father that was always there to help his children in many ways. Later he would do the same for his grandchildren that he loved spending time with and sharing his knowledge and experience.
He is survived by his wife Connie Christner; son, Tony (Sheila) Christner; daughter, Angi Hoffner; sister, Velma Atchison and brother, Fred Christner Jr, along with grandchildren Leeah Hoffner, Lacey Hoffner and Emily Christner, as well as greatgrandchildren, Maddisen “Maddie” Hoffner, Brooklyn Hoffner and Vanessa Grambort.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, several siblings, and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life for AL will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 from 4pm — 6pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services-WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
