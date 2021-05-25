Alvina M. Hagen, age 81, was set free on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Julene); daughter, Kayleen Myren; grandchildren, Kalen, Kacia, and Kyler Hagen, Brittany (Jordan Back) and Karley Myren; great grandson, Jaxxan Back; son-in-law, Bryan Myren; sisters, Mildred Herman and Linda Heiman; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Anita Peterson, Ardyce Hagen, Eldon Martenson, John (Margaret) Hagen, Eljean (Richard) Puent, Margaret Hagen, and Sally Hagen; special niece, Jackie (Jeff) Fishman; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Clifford Peterson; sister, Mavis Matchey; brothers-in-law, Lyman, Jim, and Ronald Hagen; sisters-in-law, Verda Johnson and Patricia Martenson.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block East of Hwy 93) with the Reverend Julie Brenden officiating. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. A celebration reception will be held from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at Hickory Hills Golf Course (E4080 Hickory Road in Eau Claire). Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.