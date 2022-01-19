Alyce F. (Lima) Perry, born January 14, 1950, to Norman A.B. Lima and Myrtle C. (Larson) Lima at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, went to the Lord on January 15, 2022.
She married Ron Perry on July 17, 1989. She was a loving wife and a mother to five children. Alyce earned a certificate in bookkeeping and administration at the Chippewa Valley Technical College. Throughout her life she had worked at different jobs; her favorites were cashiering, where she had the opportunity to meet many people, and being a stay at home mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Jon Lima and Nancy (Lima) Lee. She is survived by her husband, Ronald A. Perry; sons, Troy and Tony; daughters, Faith, Julie and Veronica; her grandsons, Brandon and Noah; and one granddaughter, Bethany.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, January 24, 2022. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor Timothy Hallett officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Spooner, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
