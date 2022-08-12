Amanda Marie Amundson, age 29 of Humbird, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She was born on January 2, 1993 in Rice Lake to Thomas Amundson and Susan Levenhagen.
Amanda graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2011. She then went to Chippewa Valley Technical School for mechanics and auto body and was working at ITW. Amanda found her true love Ben Martin and everything was going great.
She was devoted to Ben and his 3 children, her dog Sky and her 2 cats Kittie and Sweetie.
Amanda is survived by her mother Susan Levenhagen of Eau Claire; father Thomas Amundson of Cameron; significant other Ben Martin; his children: Alora, Aria and Joseph; Ben’s father Bob Martin all of Humbird; grandmother Theresa Levenhagen; aunts and uncles: Connie (Mike) Olson, Bonnie Culer, Cathy Gravitt, Tom (Kristine) Levenhagen all of Eau Claire, Rick (Cindy) Amundson of Newport, R.I. and John (Laura) Amundson of Verona, WI; numerous cousins; and lots of friends.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents: Charles Levenhagen and Bob and Dorothy Amundson.
A celebration of life will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Marg officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until time of service.