Amanda Marie Amundson, age 29 of Humbird, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. She was born on January 2, 1993 in Rice Lake to Thomas Amundson and Susan Levenhagen.

Amanda graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2011. She then went to Chippewa Valley Technical School for mechanics and auto body and was working at ITW. Amanda found her true love Ben Martin and everything was going great.

