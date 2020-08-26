Amanda Ruth Lee (née Tumm) passed away peacefully at her home on August 21, 2020, surrounded by her family, following a prolonged illness.
Mandy was born on November 18, 1937, at home, in the Town of Lincoln, Eau Claire Co., to Henry O. and Amelia C. (Pape) Tumm. She grew up on the family farm in the Town of Ludington. She often reminisced about growing up on a farm—picking beans, peddling blackberries, taking the cows to the summer pasture, and caring for her pet lamb. She was active in 4-H throughout her youth, with projects including dairying, clothing, foods, and poultry. Mandy attended the one-room Pine View School and Fall Creek High School, graduating in 1955. She graduated from Stout in 1959, having earned a bachelor’s degree. Mandy had careers in the fields of education and social work.
In 1966, Mandy participated in the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) program, spending six months living in Norway with numerous farm families around the country. Mandy spoke often of her wonderful and enriching experiences as part of this program, and continued to read and speak Norwegian throughout her life. Norway remained a lifelong interest for Mandy, with two trips to Norway during her retirement years and membership in the Sons of Norway.
In 1971, Mandy married Rolland Lee in Washington, D.C. Mandy and Rollie lived in San Francisco for the first year of their 49-year marriage. They then moved to Seattle, where they lived (near a beloved aunt) for six months. They returned home to Wisconsin, living in Horicon (2 years), Black River Falls (10 years), and DeForest (14 years), before returning to Black River Falls in 1998. Mandy was a loving wife and mother who made even the smallest things feel special.
Throughout her life, Mandy was active in the church, sharing her faith as a Sunday school teacher, member of church council, and youth group leader, and in WELCA, women’s circles, Bible studies, and sewing circle. Most recently, she was an active member at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls.
Mandy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Amelia Tumm; her sister, Betty Hass; and her brother, Fredrick (Fritz) Tumm. Mandy is survived by her husband Rollie (Black River Falls); son, Kent (Milwaukee); daughter, Kari (Arlington Heights, Ill.); brothers, William (Beatrice) Tumm (Augusta), and Ronald (Mary) Tumm (Fall Creek); sisters, Shirley Ann Jungerberg (Fall Creek); Lois Linse (Fall Creek); as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Mandy touched many, many lives through her kindness, love, compassion, and faith.
There will be a private funeral service in Black River Falls on Wednesday, August 26, and interment at West Primrose Lutheran Cemetery in Town of Primrose, Dane County, at noon on Thursday, August 27. Memorials can be made to Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org) or Evangelical Lutheran Church Sewing Circle (115 N. 5th St., Black River Falls, WI 54615).