Ambrose “Gary” Searle, 87, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House in Stuart, Florida after a short illness. He was born on December 21, 1933 to Jack and Mary Searle of Chicago.
He is survived by wife Maxine, son Mike, daughter-in-law Sandee, daughter Mary Ann, a host of Searle and Bracey family members, and granddogs, Ringo, Pepper, and Ozzie.
In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate the opportunity for friends and family to carry on Gary’s legacy as a Teacher Educator by donating to the Gary and Maxine Searle Family Scholarship at the Stout University Foundation, 320 South Broadway, Menomonie, Wisconsin 54751; (715) 232-1151; suf@uwstout.edu.
Gary was larger than life and quite a character! He always had stories to tell, advice to give, and a hearty laugh! Instead of a traditional funeral, his family has planned a “Celebration of Life via Story Telling” at The Twisted Tuna in Stuart, Florida on Saturday, May 29 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friends with classic cars are invited to bring their cars and line up at 1:30 p.m. R.S.V.P.s for Lunch are requested by calling Maureen Buergermeister at (772) 245-9137 (or) by emailing Jim Buergermeister at buergermeisterj@uwstout.edu. Family and friends who cannot attend are encouraged to share a story via email or video message to Austin Craig at Austincraig914@gmail.com.