Amie L. Dobbs, age 101 of Menomonie passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie. She was born in Ridgeland, WI on July 8, 1920 to Herman and Minnie (nee Gilberts) Berg and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1939.
She married Philip Froiland in 1942, he passed away in 1964. Amie worked 20 some years at the Farmer’s Stores, she was the secretary and treasurer at Colfax Lutheran Church for 10 years and the head cook at Colfax High School. Amie started bowling with the senior’s League, traveling around the states and winning many trophies. Baking Lefse until she was 95, Amie was known as the Lefse Queen. In 1966, Amie married Charles “Bill” Dobbs. He passed away in 2001.
Amie is survived by her children: Barbara (Bart) Corcoran of Las Vegas, NV, Allen (Dianne) Froiland of Eau Claire, Carol Retzloff of Menomonie and Michael (Nancy) Froiland of Sun City, AZ; stepson Lonnie (Edie) Dobbs of Sierra Vista, AZ; daughter-in-law Judy Lehr of New Berlin, WI; son-in-law Dan Wahl of Durand; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers: Henry Berg of Sand Creek and Alden (Gert) Berg of New Auburn; sisters-in-law: Judy Dobbs of Chippewa Falls and Carolyn Dobbs of Colfax; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husbands: Philip Froiland and Charles “Bill” Dobbs; granddaughter Cindy Froiland; stepchildren: Larry Dobbs and Lynda Wahl; 4 brothers: Julian, Archie, Morris and Lester; and 3 sisters: Fern, Nila and Alpha.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., with Pastor Bob Schoenknecht officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Amie Dobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.