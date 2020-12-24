On Wednesday, December 16th 2020, Amy Jo Eddy, a spunky and loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 50 after a brave battle with cancer.
Amy was born on May 13th 1970, to Sandy and Chuck. She had a love for life, was strong, and enjoyed her time with family and friends. One of her passions included gardening and she loved flowers, her favorite being tulips! She also enjoyed nature and being in the sunshine. She was a wonderful mother! She enjoyed all the sporting events, and musicals that her children were in. She was always there for them when they needed her! Amy was blessed with a child later her in life, but unfortunately she became sick shortly after, but she fought hard to be there for as long as she could! During her battle she made so many lasting memories with her loved ones, and was even able to take a trip out west where she hugged a redwood tree!
Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Sandy, her father, Chuck, and her grandparents.
She is survived by her long time partner Michael, and their beautiful son, Finley, her daughter, Anna (Adam), her son, Austin (Brianna), her brother Randy, her niece, Casandra, her step father, Billy, her two grandchildren, Joseph and Luella, and several cousins, and dear friends.
A celebration of Amy’s life will be planned at a later date.