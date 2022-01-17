December 31, 1980 ~ January 10, 2022
Amy Lynn Zito (Rust), age 41, resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed peacefully at Woman’s Hospital on January 10, 2022. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by so many people who loved and adored her. Amy was born on December 31, 1980 in Eau Claire, WI to Steve and Paula Rust.
Amy graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in Mass Communications. After Amy moved to Louisiana, she went to Nicholls State University where she obtained a teaching certification. Amy became a teacher at Denham Springs High School where she taught AP World History and Psychology for 3 years. She then joined her family’s business, Sales Management Inc., in 2016 as an Executive Sales Manager.
Amy carried many titles in life of wife, mother, sister, friend, and mentor, but her favorite being was a faithful follower of Christ that shared her testimony and love of God to everyone she met. She and the love of her life, Blake, were married for 11 blissful years. Amy was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Ella and Presley, and worked hard to instill Christian values within them. She enjoyed DIY and always had her eye on her next home project with her phone-a-friend, her dad. Amy had a love of the outdoors with some of her favorite places being the family cabin on Island Lake, Glacier National Park, and Destin with the entire extended family where she spent Spring Break every year. Family was one of the most important things to Amy, and she spoke to her parents and siblings every single day, multiple times a day, even if it were just to listen to each other breathe.
The entire family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Woman’s Hospital that cared for Amy with such love, attention, compassion, and grace. She always spoke so highly of the care she received and how she felt it was God’s hands working within each person she came in contact with.
Amy is survived by her husband, Blake; their beautiful daughters Ella Grace (10) and Presley Jane (7); parents, Steve and Paula Rust; sister, Annie Dammann and husband, Steve; brother, Mike Rust and wife, Keisha; grandmother, Lucy Anderson; and nieces and nephews, Landon, Charlie, Harper, Lyla, Logan, and Everett. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles H. Anderson; grandfather, Robert Rust; grandmother, Elaine Rust; mother-in-law, Shirley Zito; aunts, Nancy Schrantz, Ruth Johnson, and Jeanette Solberg; uncle, Eric Anderson, and cousin Mike Prell.
Amy’s wishes were to have a “FUNeral” that would celebrate her incredible life. Please feel free to wear a color that represents the personality and love of life that Amy had. The service will be held at Healing Place Church (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00am with services starting at 10:30am. There will be a “FUNeral” afterparty at Blake and Amy’s home in Walker, LA. Their address will be provided at the service, or you can reach out to Annie at annierust4683@gmail.com.
There will be a Celebration of Amy’s Life in Eau Claire, WI at a date TBD this will be in the coming months. Paula and Annie will keep everyone informed of the date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to a fund that will be set up for Ella and Presley to Blake’s Venmo (bzito8330).
