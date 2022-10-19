Anamae “Ann” Verch, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, WI on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Ann was born on June 19, 1939, in Eau Claire, WI, to Ewald and Lillian Klueckman. Ann graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1957. Ann and her friends would go dancing at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire where she would meet her husband, Don.

