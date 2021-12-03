Anastasia “Ann” N. (Arvanitis) Pathos passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Mayo MCHS Eau Claire (Luther) Hospital on November 29, 2021, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at age 92.
Ann N. Arvanitis was born on June 30, 1929, in Saint Paul, MN, to Greek immigrants, Nick L. Arvanitis and Frances N. (Nakou) Arvanitis from Sevedico/Lithorikion, Greece.
Ann was the second-born of six siblings and grew up in the Highland Park area of St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1947 as valedictorian of her class and was honored with numerous scholastic achievement awards, including the Daughters of the American Revolution Award and the William H. Danforth “I DARE YOU!” Leadership Award, for her leadership and service skills as a young adult. While attending high school and college, Ann worked part-time at her family’s well-known tavern and café, “The Original Coney Island”, at 444 St. Peter Street in downtown St. Paul, MN.
Ann graduated from St. Catherine College in 1951 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Primary Education and with a minor in French. Following graduation, she taught kindergarten at Catholic St. Leo Grade School in St. Paul, MN, for nearly ten years. She was known (and is still remembered by many of her students) as “Miss Ann”.
On June 5th, 1960, Ann married George D. Pathos of Eau Claire, WI, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul, MN. They built their lifelong family home on Eau Claire’s south side in the Township of Washington. Ann and George built a successful real estate development company together, and Ann remained active in the management of the business and was bookkeeper until her retirement at the age of 90.
Ann enjoyed volunteering her time and efforts as a leader of the Washington Why-Nots 4-H Club (at Robbins School) and was active in many 4-H adult and youth programs in the Eau Claire County area. At her final 4-H Annual Banquet, Ann received a 40-year 4-H lapel pin for her many years of dedicated service to the 4-H organization. Ann also enjoyed volunteering at the election polls in the Township of Washington for many decades. She was active in the St. George Greek Orthodox Church (her father being one of the foundering members) in St. Paul, MN, as Superintendent of Sunday School and was a longtime organizer/member of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Mission Church branch of St. George Greek Orthodox Church established in Eau Claire, WI.
Ann is survived by her three sons: James (Sally) Pathos of Eau Claire, WI, Peter (Ashley) Pathos of Dallas, TX, and Nicholas (Shelli) Pathos of Elk Mound, WI. Ann is also survived by nine grandchildren: Anastasia (Reece) Jacklitch of St. Michael, MN, and Danielle of Eau Claire, WI; Alexander, Jason, Sophia, Nicholas, and Emily of Dallas, TX; Brooke and Andrew of Elk Mound, WI, her beloved little sister, Mary Ellen Arvanitis of Eagan, MN, and sister-in-law, Sophia D. Pathos of Eau Claire, WI.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years George D. Pathos, her parents Nick L. and Frances N. Arvanitis, her siblings Georgia A. Ehrich, Cecelia N. (Harold) Johnson, Loucas N. Arvanitis, Harry N. Arvanitis, her beloved nephew, Michael Nathaniel Eric, and her sister/(brother)-in-law, Mary A. (John C.) DeMoss.
Although Ann was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1978, she lived a long, fruitful, and courageous life.
Visitation will be on December 11th, 2021, from 9am-11am at the Hulke Family Funeral Home located at 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, 54701. A Greek Orthodox Trisagion and Funeral Service will follow visitation at the same location at 11 am with Rev. Father Perry Kallis of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Paul, MN, officiating, followed immediately by burial at Rest Haven Gardens, Township of Washington. A Greek-style luncheon catered by Bijou Catering will follow at Peace Church located at 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Nicholas Orthodox Mission at 2616 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI, 54701. Friends and family may offer condolences online at: www.hulkefamilyfh.com" target="_blank">www.hulkefamilyfh.com. The family would like to thank Ann’s caregivers (while still at home), Dove Healthcare –South Eau Claire caregivers (while in skilled nursing care residence), and the Mayo MCHS (Luther) Hospital comfort care nurses for all of their dedicated care, assistance, and compassion.
