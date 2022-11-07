Bohl, Andrew J.jpg

Andrew Joseph Bohl, 28, of Bloomer, WI, passed into the arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2022, in the arms of his mother with his father, sister and brother at his side.

He was born August 18, 1994, in Marshfield, WI, the son of Cletus and Amy (Krista) Bohl. Andrew grew up in Bloomer, attended Bloomer Public Schools, and graduated from Bloomer High School in 2013.

