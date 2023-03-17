Andrew Olson

Andrew (Andy) Lars Olson, age 83, passed away on March 14, 2023, in Altoona, WI, surrounded by loved ones. Andy was born on March 18, 1939, in Ashland County, WI, to Reuben and Ellen Olson, and he grew up in Glidden, WI, where he excelled in sports. He became the first player at Glidden High School to score 1,000 points (before the three-point line). After graduating from high school, Andy served in the United States Army (1957-1962).
He attended Ashland County Teachers College where he met the love of his life, Sharon Luttinen. They married in 1963 and settled in Chetek, WI. Andy taught for 43 years in the Chetek School District and earned a master’s in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He loved teaching children, coached many sports teams, and served as a role model for generations of students.
He enjoyed hunting, playing cribbage for quarters, watching and discussing the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Bucks. Andy loved golf and successfully played a “controlled slice” on the golf course according to his son, Aaron. He had fun fishing for golf balls out of Lee’s pond and the river at Sioux Creek. When visiting with friends and family, he always had a good story or a joke ready. He was even voted “Best Jokester” at their new residence at The Classic in Altoona, WI.
Andy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost sixty years, Sharon, and their children: Sandra (Krister) Nevin of Menomonie, WI, Patricia (Todd) Gaines of Chippewa Falls, WI, Kim (Bryan) Kopp of Coon Valley, WI, Amy (Jon) Richardson of Eau Claire, WI, and Aaron (Carly) Olson of Carmel, CA; grandchildren, Abigail (Ben) McHugh, Jacob (Allie) Gaines, Isabel (Chase) Hanson, Johanna Richardson, and Kira Nevin; and great-grandchildren, Gianna, Fox, and Bode.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold and Rueben.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date with interment taking place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Andy’s family would like to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens as well as the helpful and caring staff from the St. Croix Hospice Center.
Remembrances may be made in Andy’s honor to the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Scholarship Foundation.