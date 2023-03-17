Andrew Olson.jpg

Andrew Olson

Andrew (Andy) Lars Olson, age 83, passed away on March 14, 2023, in Altoona, WI, surrounded by loved ones. Andy was born on March 18, 1939, in Ashland County, WI, to Reuben and Ellen Olson, and he grew up in Glidden, WI, where he excelled in sports. He became the first player at Glidden High School to score 1,000 points (before the three-point line). After graduating from high school, Andy served in the United States Army (1957-1962).

