Andrew "Lumpy" Stanton, 48 of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away at home on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021. Andy was born December 5, 1972 to Mike and Barb (Schneider) Stanton in River Falls, WI. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Mondovi High School. He attended WITC- New Richmond where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Dairy Herd Management. He worked for area farmers and recently celebrated 25 years at Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales in Eau Claire. When he wasn’t at work he enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was deer hunting, operating equipment in the fields, or puttering with his Farmall (red) tractor. Throughout his life Andy had many animals ranging from household pets to cattle. He had a strong affinity for all of them making his work that much more enjoyable. Andy also had a strong love of family, especially for his nieces and nephews and always looked forward to spending time with them. In his later years Andy had taken a special interest in the Chippewa Valley Railroad trains at Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He could often be found there, working on the Trains, and interacting with the people he met there. Another passion was movies and he was always first in line for a blockbuster. He will be remembered for his quick wit and snappy comebacks.
Andy is survived by his parents, Mike and Barb Stanton; his brother, Ken (Missy) Stanton and their children Logan, Brianna, and Mark; brother Peter Stanton (Stacie Strauch) and his daughter Shelby; sister Amanda Stanton; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Carol Stanton, Joe and Shirley Schneider, and his aunt, Karen Attaway.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, in Mondovi, Wisconsin. The Funeral service will be held on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 10:00am at the Funeral Home, 679 Hehli Way, Mondovi. Gary Preston officiating. Visitation 1 hour proceeding service. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mondovi.
The family would like to thank the CVRR, Equity Altoona, and especially Dr Kenneth Rucker for all they added to Lumpy's quality of life. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Chippewa Valley Rail Road or an animal shelter in Andy's name .