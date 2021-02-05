On January 27, 2021, Angela Gibbs-Thomas from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, lost her long, courageous battle with cancer at the age of 55.
Angie was born on May 26, 1965 to Darrel (“Jim”) and Nancy Karl. During her life, she lived in a lot of different places, worked different jobs, and experienced numerous adventures through it all. She had friends from all walks of life and felt blessed for every one of them.
On September 10, 2011 she married Jeff Thomas and gained step-daughter, Delana Thomas – whom she adored and considered as her own.
Angie loved to travel, spend time at her camper in Siren – her “happy place”, meat raffles, trips to the casino, cooking, sharing time with family and friends, scratch-off tickets, belly laughs, and helping people. She had a huge heart that never stopped caring for people regardless what she may have been going through. She was always going above and beyond to help. Angie devoted many years to Riding for a Reason and raised thousands of dollars for those suffering from cancer. Her love of children led her to get involved in Special Olympics. She was awarded the Jefferson Award for community service and the Marshfield Clinic Spirit of Giving Award for her selfless giving and devotion.
Angie had a heart that knew no bounds, a smile that lit up a room, a laugh that was contagious and courage and grace like none other.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her dad Jim Karl; her mother Nancy Wikstrom; and her brother, Andrew (“Dude”) Karl. She is survived by husband, Jeff Thomas; stepdaughter Delana Thomas; nieces Kayla (Cody) Kroening; Hannah (Jordan) Luehman; nephew Drew Karl, her beloved dog Bandit and a multitude of friends and family.
Although her feet may no longer walk this earth, she will remain in our hearts forever.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to Riding for a Reason at ridinforareasonrally.com in memory of Angie.
Visitation will be held at the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.