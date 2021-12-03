Angela “Angie” Motto-Riemenschneider, 53, found peace after a courageous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer, on November 29th, 2021. She was surrounded by family, love, and light at the Eau Claire Campus of Mayo Clinic. She was preceded in death by her mother: Diane Erickson, father: Bruce Gonyea, sisters: Arin Erickson and Ashley Erickson.
Angie was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 26, 1968. Growing up in Altoona, Wisconsin, Angie was an active member of the local drum corps and would often tell stories about her beloved Sundowners. As a member of the high school forensics program, she knocked out the competition every time in the category of demonstration speaking.
Angie was a mentor, prankster, and friend to all who worked with her over her 20-year career as a nurse. Earning her Registered Nurses License in 1999 at the age of 31, Angie devoted her career to caring for others in their time of need. Never one to become complacent, she worked in a variety of specialties including neurology, trauma, pediatrics, hematology/oncology, and most recently as the Director of Nursing at Prairie Point Rehabilitation in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Angie was a spunky, devoted, and loving mother, wife, and friend to many. Never one to be outside of a joke, she was often making others laugh with her witty sense of humor. She loved nothing more than spending time with her soul mate, Jen, her four children and their significant others, and her granddaughter. She was so proud of each and every one of them and felt blessed every day to have had them in her life. Also, very much a part of her family over the years were her many loyal and deeply-loved dog companions. Angie enjoyed spending time fishing at the family cabin. She was an avid crafter who enjoyed drawing, painting, woodworking, antiquing, and sharing her creations with family and friends.
Angie embodied strength and was an example to those around her. Taking life in stride, she would say, “Focus on what is, not what if.” Angie always had a positive attitude, demonstrated by wearing her “Life is Good” apparel to chemo. Even in her own times of deepest struggle, she brought joy and strength to others.
Angie is survived and remembered by numerous friends and family, including her wife: Jennifer Motto, sister: Alissa Gonyea, children: Jayde (Mike) Doering, Taylor (Ricky) Riemenschneider, Shelby (Blake Craig) Riemenschneider, Matthew Gonyea, grandaughter: Elliot Doering, parents-in-law: Joe and Joy Motto, brothers and sister-in-law: Laura (Rob) Mattison, Joe (Carlene) Motto, Jim Motto, and her friend and former husband: Troy Riemenschneider. Angie is also survived by her uncle: Bob Kerbell, nephews: Connor (Liv) Erickson, Joby Collopy, Issac Erickson, Joey Motto, Hunter Motto, Ramsey Motto, nieces: Kelsey Motto, Carley Motto, Emma Motto.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Dr. Al-Hattab, Dr. Mark Truty, Dr. Zac Wilson, Dr. Joleen Hubbard, Dr. Wendy McDermott, and the entire team of nurses, specialists, and providers at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire. Pastor Debra Boynton will be officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Angie’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Eau Claire Humane Association or the Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.
