Angela Suzanne Topper, age 49, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her parents’ home in Downsville, WI after a long battle with ALS.
Angie was born July 5, 1972, in Menomonie, WI to Benjamin and Barbara (Leirmo) Topper. She grew up in Downsville, WI and graduated from Menomonie High school in 1990. She married Norman Olson in 1995 at New Hope Church in Downsville, WI. They had two children together. In 2019 she married Jeffrey Heikke in Henderson, NV. She received an Associate Degree from CVTC in Eau Claire, WI and numerous certifications in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She moved to Northfield, MN and worked at Northfield Hospital for 15 years where she also trained the Doctors in ER ultrasound. She moved to Roseville, MN where she worked traveling to various hospitals and clinics. She loved rainbows and waterfalls, but her main passion was keeping her family and friends united.
Angie was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 but continued to live her life to the fullest. She was a strong single mother who gave everything for her children. Her smile and laugh would light up the room, and she was always the life of the party. She spent her life dedicated to helping others and hoped to continue to do so in her passing. After her ALS diagnosis, Angie fought her hardest and continued to plan for the future. The disease progressed, and in 2020 she moved into her parents’ home for her care. She was adamant about being an organ donor but was unable to do so due to ALS and her quick passing. She requested that her loved ones not mourn her loss but rather celebrate the life that she lived and for everyone to consider giving the gift of organ donation.
Angie is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ernest and Elizabeth (Olson) Topper, maternal grandparents, Ralph and Elaine (Lahner) Leirmo also John and Gloria (Miller) Olson.
Angie is survived by: Her children Neriah Olson of Aurora, CO, Cole Olson of Mankato, MN, and stepson Jeremy Heikke of Roseville, MN; Her parents Benjamin and Barbara (Leirmo) Topper of Downsville, WI; Her siblings Brian and Lynn (Stumpf) Topper of Littleton, CO, Beth Topper and partner Tammy
Cashin of Menomonie, WI, Stacy (Trevor) Hegranes of Eleva, WI, sister-in-law LauriAnn (Kevin) Knospe; Nieces: Isabella Topper, Kathryn Stumpf, Morgan Stumpf, and Cassidy Hegranes; Nephews: Brodin Topper, Tyler and Kyle Knospe; As well as countless other extended family and friends who gave her and her family their unconditional love and support.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. There will be visitation and lunch being served from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.