It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anita Laura Ballweg (86) on January 16, 2021 and joined the love of her life Ray. Anita was born on November 08, 1934 in Madison, WI and was the daughter of Herman and Laura Ring.
Anita and Ray married on April 11, 1953 at a young age and raised a family of four. They started their life in Waunakee before moving to Eau Claire, WI in 1974 and spent 40 years in the north woods. They moved back to Waunakee in 2014 to be closer to family. They enjoyed a wonderful 65 years together until Ray’s passing in 2018.
Anita worked at Cuna Mutual and Subzero in Madison before moving to Eau Claire, where she worked at Wells Fargo in the proof department. Both Ray and Anita were avid sports enthusiasts and never missed a game that their children competed in. They loved watching all WI sports. Anita loved to entertain and was the center of attention for any event. She was a spark in everyone’s life with her smile and telling jokes. She loved to travel, bowl, golf, garden and play cards. She was especially proud of her children and blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Anita was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Her home was always open to many family and friends and was a Mother to all. Anita loved to sing and started singing in her brother’s band “Don Ring and the Rhythm Kings” and the best yodeler around.
Anita is survived by her children, Vicki (Michael Schmieding), Mark (Janean) Ballweg, Michael “Mick” (Michelle) Ballweg of Eau Claire, Lynn Makowski of Michigan. Her Siblings, Darlene White and Russell Ring and 6 brothers-in-laws and 4 sister-in laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents, son-in-law Rodney Markowski, her brothers Donald and Richard Ring and sister-in-law’s, Florine Ring, Charlotte Ring, Carol Ballweg Murray, Sylvia Ballweg Bernards and Mabel Ballweg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday January 30, 2021 at ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street in Waunakee, with Msgr. James L. Gunn presiding. No visitation. The Mass will be live streamed on St John’s website STJB.org.
The family would like to thank Homestead Living in Waunakee and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care and support of taking care of Anita.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the WI Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center
