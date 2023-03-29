Thacker, Anita.jpeg

Anita Thacker

Anita Lynne (Holte) Thacker passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on March 24, 2023 at the age of 85 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Thacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you