Anita Thacker
Anita Lynne (Holte) Thacker passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on March 24, 2023 at the age of 85 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
She was born on March 22, 1938, to Seymour and Lillian Holte in Strum. After graduating from Eleva Strum Central High School in 1956, she worked as a nanny for a family before beginning work at the telephone company in Eau Claire. She later moved to Illinois where she met the love of her life, Benjamin Thacker, and they were married on September 18, 1965. They had a daughter, a year later they had twin girls and after moving back to Wisconsin, finally welcomed a son. Once back in Wisconsin, Anita spent most of her years working at the grocery store in Eleva. Unfortunately, after only 26 years of marriage, Ben passed away in 1991.
Following Ben’s death, Anita continued to work at the grocery store until she retired while focusing on her children, watching them get married and have children of their own. She loved being “Grandma Nita.” Nothing brought her more happiness and pride than supporting her grandchildren in their favorite activities. She could always be seen in the crowd at sporting events, show choir competitions or a tractor pull. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow-up and begin to start families of their own.
Anita kept herself busy by attending a card club and quilting club regularly. She was an avid sewer and even made dresses for herself and others when she was younger. She loved to bake as much as everyone enjoyed being able to eat her delicious treats. Anita was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina (Roy) Hardy, Tonia Thacker (Brian Zank), Tricia Thacker (Eric Beirne), and her son Trent (Sara) Thacker; her grandchildren, Mikayla (Matt) Alberts, Noah (Shantel) Mouw, Dalton (Bridgette) Hardy, and Peyton Thacker; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mouw, Bronson Mouw, and Quinn Hardy; her brother Ron Holte; sister-in-law, Linda Holte; her nephews Dave, Tommy, Mike, Jeff, Greg, Dennis, Bobby, Jason and their families; her nieces, Kathy, Kim, Cheri, Tami, Shelly, Barb, Lori and their families; as well as many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her brother, John; her sisters, Donna and Joanne; her brothers-in-law Al and Gerald; and her nephews, Kevin and Larry.
Friends and family are invited for visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh Street, Osseo. A short Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. following the visitation at the Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family requests that all flowers be sent to Schiefelbein Funeral Home. Cards or notes can be brought to the funeral home or sent to 320 Maple Street, Strum, WI 54770.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.
