Ann Elizabeth Campbell died peacefully in her home in Eau Claire on January 10, 2021. Ann was surrounded by the compassionate nursing staff of Appeal to Heaven.
Ann was born in Sparta on April 14, 1933 to Eugene and Lillian Merlo. Her father was a banker and her mother a teacher in the Bangor, Onalaska, and Cashton school districts.
Ann graduated from Bangor High School in 1951. She was valedictorian of her class. In 1952, Ann married Charles Campbell of Rockland. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, with a major in elementary education, Ann began a distinguished teaching career. She taught kindergarten at various schools in La Crosse, including Washburn and Hamilton.
In 1968, Charles joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, as a professor in the art department. In turn, Ann joined the Eau Claire School District. For a number of years, she taught at Park Elementary School. In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Ann also taught early childhood education methods to students at UWEC. She was repeatedly recognized as an outstanding educator until her retirement in 1990.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Donna, and her husband, Charles.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Kapanke, of Bangor, and by six nieces and nephews.
Ann’s family would like to recognize the compassion and remarkable care provided by Appeal to Heaven. It was Ann’s wish to remain at home during her final days and Appeal to Heaven assisted her to fulfill this wish.
