Ann Carey, 95, of Eau Claire Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at River Pines Facility in Altoona.
Ann was born to Josef and Zophia (Drzymala) Brzezinski on October 7, 1926 in Crivitz, Wisconsin. Working on the family farm near Peshtigo, Wisconsin taught her diligence and thrift. She attended Chicago Evangelical Institute in Evanston, Illinois, where she met “Bill” Calvin William Carey, Jr. They wed June 17, 1950. Ann supported Bill’s work as pastor of seventeen rural Methodist churches in Michigan and Wisconsin over more than 46 years of ministry, finally retiring in Eau Claire. She led Bible studies, taught Sunday school, helped with women’s ministries as she worked alongside Bill in their years of ministry together.
Ann used her exceptional organizational skills to encourage learning in her four children, as well as putting forth diligence and hard work in all of our life tasks. She enjoyed, among other things, gardening, bicycling, cross-country skiing, crochet and embroidery, watching the Packers, and fishing with Bill, and her family.
Her family is grateful for her prayer support and testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in her life, and her effort to instill those values in her family.
Ann is survived by her children, Keith (Sue); Sharon (Robert) Rohland; Mark (Kathy); and Bryan (Amy); eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nepnews. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Bill; parents, Josef and Zophia Brzezinski; brothers, Chester, Steve, Satnley, and Walter Brzezinski; sisters, Sonia Risberg, and Irene Brinza; son-in-law, Robert; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
A private family memorial service was held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home with interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud- Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Bill’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
