Ann Katherine Gartmann (Gohlke), 57 of Spring Valley, WI passed away unexpectedly Wednesday May 12, 2021 in Eau Claire, WI. Ann was born March 13, 1964 in Kenosha WI to parents Lawrence and Audrey Gohlke (Schroeder). She grew up in the Town of Bristol WI and a graduate of Central High School class of 82.
Ann grew up enjoying life outside, spending countless hours training her horses for 4-H, helping her Mom train her Brittany’s in Field Trailing, or fishing with her father. Ann’s college choice was River Falls WI to study Equine Science where she met her husband, Peter Gartmann. They were married for 21 years and resided in Knapp WI in the house they built together. Ann and Pete raised two boys, Sam Gartmann of Eau Claire WI, and James Gartmann of Madison WI.
Ann worked for the Menomonie school district for many years working her way up from lunchroom lady to food distribution organizer of the whole district. Ann retired early, moved to Spring Valley where she spent her time being a major caregiver for her mother and doing again what she loved growing up, “working on the farm”.
Ann was loved by her family and friends, always being able to put a smile on anyone’s face. She always put everyone first!!! There was never a dull moment when Ann was around, and our lives are better from having her in them.
Ann is missed dearly and has paved the way, for the day when God calls us all home !!!
Ann is survived by her children, Sam Gartmann (Samantha), and James Gartmann; father, Lawrence Gohlke; mother, Audrey Gohlke; brothers, Matt and Robert Gohlke; granddaughter, Maisie Gartmann; nephews, Justin Gohlke, Joe Gartmann, Fred Gartmann, Caleb and Dylan Hueman, Connor Hanson; nieces, Monica Peterson, and Lorna Justeen; and mother-in-law, Carol Gartmann.
Ann is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Gartmann and brothers in law, Michael Gartmann and Nick Hueman; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Wilson Park in Menomonie WI on Sunday May 30, 2021 from 2-4pm. The family invites you to come celebrate the amazing life Ann lived, not mourn her death. Bring your smiling face and plenty of stories to share of Ann. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie assisted the family.
