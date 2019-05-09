Ann M. Kaiser, age 72, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018. Born on April 17, 1946, in Eau Claire, WI to John and Annette (nee Wysocki) Kaiser. She retired from West Bend Mutual Ins. Company and was a dedicated volunteer at Interfaith Caregivers, Columns, MOWA and Red Cross.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lawrence Kaiser.
All family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Her Life on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Johnny’s Italian Steak House (Milan Room) in the Holiday Inn South (4751 Owen Ayres Ct.,) Eau Claire with burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery.