Ann E. Kosmosky, 65, of Hammond passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Regions Hospital.
Ann loved chatting it up with family and friends, quilting, crocheting, and taking car rides with her dog Gunner. Ann was a caretaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She would give everything she had to make sure those around her came first.
She will be missed by her children, Patti (Shawn), Damion (Jessie), and Dominick, grandchildren, Alex, Kaelee, Zachariah, Jeff, Kyla, and great grandson Elliot. Her siblings, Vern (Sharon), Cindy (Ronnie), Beatrice and Edith. Her very special friend Gunner, the dog that needs the front seat, a cup of water for the trip, and has to put his paw on your arm while driving.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Geneva Price; Jim, Karen, Joyce, and her best friend and beloved husband Merlin.
She is relaxed, finally on vacation with dad and forever without stress. We miss you so much.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
