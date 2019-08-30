Ann Marie Gregory (born Ann Marie Von Haden), 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Ann, one of five children, was born August 15, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Ernest and Esther (Shong) Von Haden.
Ann, preceded in death by her husband Charles Gregory, is survived by her four children: Stanley Charles of Anna, TX; Joanne Jean of Eau Claire; John Alvin of Eau Claire and David Eugene of Champlin, MN; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ann, known as the “Pie Lady,” worked at the Pied Piper Restaurant as Head Cook and Chief Pie Maker; she also assisted with activities at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center and built tires at the Uniroyal plant for 20+ years. After she retired, her favorite pastime was fishing at Prairie Lake with her children and grandchildren. But her greatest satisfaction was her loving role as mother, grandmother and friend to her extensive family and numerous friends.
She was, in the words of her family, “the best mom and grandma anyone could have. An extraordinary woman, she was much loved and will be missed by all.”
Visitation will be at 9:00 AM and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 416 N. Dewey St., Eau Claire, with Fr. Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Internment will be beside her husband in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, followed by luncheon at the church.
