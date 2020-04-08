Ann Marie Olson, 84, passed away peacefully at the Care Partners Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on April 3, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Taylor, Wisconsin to Irwin and Bernice Olson and was the granddaughter of Mathias and Minnie Olson and Erick and Alma Brynildson.
She is survived by her sons Scott and Todd, granddaughter Marah, brother Daniel, a nephew and a niece, as well as numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John, Richard, and Eugene.
Ann Marie attended Jackson School near Taylor and high school in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. During her senior year, she worked part-time at the Krohn Clinic & Hospital and full-time after graduation in 1953 till her marriage to Richard Reber on January 10, 1959.
She was a member of the Wisconsin State Historical Society, Eau Claire Regional Arts, Friends of Sacred Heart Hospital, and Red Hat Society. She was curator of photography and newsletter editor for the Jackson County Historical Society and participated in the Jackson County Fair Queen contest.
She will be fondly remembered for her infectious love of local and family history and her many publications on these subjects. Her most acclaimed article on the Korean War hero Mitchell Red Cloud, Jr. appeared in statewide newspapers and in the U.S. Army magazine SOLDIERS.
She also published the books BLACK FRIDAY: THE FLOOD OF OCTOBER 6, 1911 IN BLACK RIVER FALLS, WISCONSIN and TOLLIF BRYNILDSON: A CIVIL WAR SOLDIER FROM WISCONSIN. Her biography of opera star and Jackson County resident PAULINE L’ALLEMAND: BEHIND THE MYTH will be published posthumously by family.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.