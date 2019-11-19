Ann Scheffer

Anne Scheffer passed away at 94 years of age on Nov. 18, 2019 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, WI.
Anne was born on March 10, 1925 in the town of Pine Valley, Neillsville, Wisconsin, to Nicolas and Barbara (Marquardt) Letsch. After graduating from high school in 1942 she trained and worked as a beautician. On October 18, 1947 she married Bernard Scheffer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Neillsville. They were married for fifty-two years.
Together, Anne and Bernard raised their family on the Scheffer farm in Humbird, Wisconsin. They enjoyed gathering with friends and playing cards, and after raising their family Anne and Bernard had opportunities to travel to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and throughout the United States.
Anne lived a very full life as a mother, a wife, and a member of her community. She was a fifty-year member of the Fairview Home-Makers, was active in the St. Anne’s Altar Society and was a 4-H leader and gardener. She enjoyed weekly outings with her bowling league, and was a quilter, making quilts for each of her eight children and eighteen grandchildren, among others.
Anne is survived by her children, Mary (Mike) Louie of Grays Lake, Ill.; Susan Scheffer of Eau Claire; Maggie Scheffer (Tiller) of Iron River, Mich.; Douglas (Joan) Scheffer of Humbird; James Scheffer of New Auburn, Wis.; Barbara (Dennis) Hardwick of Alma Center; Carla (Dan) Sieg of Osseo; and Michaela (David) Theiler of Humbird. Anne was blessed with eighteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, also survivors.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her parents, and brother Francis and infant sister Catherine.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral home in Augusta, Wisconsin. A funeral mass will be held Saturday Nov. 23, 2019,at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fairview, with a visitation one hour prior to services at the church, burial will follow in the church cemetery. A luncheon will be served in the church hall for all those who wish to celebrate Anne’s life.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the employees/staff at Dove Assisted Living and Rehab in Osseo for the excellent care she received. Also Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, and Heartland Hospice for the loving, excellent care in Mom’s final days.
