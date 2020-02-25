Ann Sopkiw

Ann (Szemberko) Sopkiw
February 14, 1925 — February 22, 2020
Born in Jamaica, Long Island. Married to now deceased Peter Sopkiw for 60 years. Resident of Willimantic Ct. for many years. Retired from Mansfield State Training School, State of Conn. after 32 years in resident care.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sopkiw and Mary Fresia, husband Jeffery, grandson Jeremy Fresia, wife Rachael, great grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacob and Michaella.
