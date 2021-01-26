Anna Annis-Playter

Anna Gale Annis-Playter (Roa), 88, died January16th, 2021 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
She was born October 10th, 1932, to Alvin and Edla (Sundstrom) Roa in Colfax, Wisconsin. Ann graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1950. She met Donald Roy Annis at college in Eau Claire and they were married in 1951.
She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. With her love of music, Ann enjoyed singing at weddings, funerals and in her church choir. She also truly enjoyed caring for her family.
Ann & Don had 5 children: Robert Annis, David (Donna) Annis, Susan (Charles) King, James (Sue) Annis and Jay Annis. Ann had the blessing of 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by Donald Roy Annis and Andrew Lange Playter.
