Anna Marie Bowe, 74, of Bloomer, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
She was born on May 5, 1947, the daughter Marvis and Bernice (Bischel) Yohnk. Anna graduated from Bloomer High School in 1966 and married Richard J.L. Bowe on June 1, 1968.
Anna was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer for the past 12 years and a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Society. She was also a member of the Town of Howard Ladies Auxiliary.
Anna is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard; three children, Eileen (Jim) Schmidt of Tiffin, IA, Lenny (Heidi) Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Norb (Kelli) Bowe of Bloomer; eight grandchildren, Kayla Bowe, Allison (Terry) Aasen, Courtney Bowe, Kyle Bowe, Rylee & Kendall Bowe, and Dillon & Drake Schmidt; three great grandchildren; four siblings, Joyce (Mike) Rubenzer of Bloomer, Larry (Brenda) Yohnk of Bloomer, Roger (Cathy) Yohnk of Bloomer, Colleen (Donald) Schwartz of Colfax; seven sisters-in-law, Marlene (Robert) Sarauer of Colfax, Jean (Dan) Sarauer of Bloomer, Lorena Stoffel of Bloomer, Lois (Bill) Sarauer of Bloomer, Marjorie (Dennis) Dressel of Cadott, Diane (Dennis) Sarauer of Holcombe, and Donna (Dale) Boos of Chippewa Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arnold Yohnk; mother & father-in-law, Leonard & Gertrude Bowe; a sister-in-law, Rita Bowe; and a brother-in-law, John Stoffel.
Special thanks to the staff at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer, St. Croix Hospice, and the first responders from Bloomer Fire & Rescue.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden with Monsignor Michael Gorman celebrating the mass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer where a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
