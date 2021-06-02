Anna L. Cass, age 105, of Menomonie passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie. She was born in Rock Falls, WI as the eldest daughter of Walter B. Norrish and Hazel (Lockin) Norrish. She was raised on the Norrish family farm along with her six siblings.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1934. She began working at the Coop Creamery in the office before marrying John “Jack” Catt in 1937. They had one son, Duane Edward, born in 1939. Jack suffered an aneurism and passed away in 1943.
Anna moved to Eau Claire and started working for C.A. Bertelson Co as a bookkeeper. She met Clyde L. Cass at Bertelson Company and they were married in 1949. They had one son, Gerald David, born in 1953. Clyde suffered a heart attack and passed away in 1958. Anna went back to work at Bertelson Company where she became the head of the bookkeeping department until she retired in 1989.
She was an active member at First Lutheran Church (Spirit Lutheran) in Eau Claire, serving on the Church Council and other advisory boards. She loved to play cards, knit, crochet, sew, golf and bowl. She volunteered many hours at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire. Later years she enjoyed working crossword and sudoku puzzles.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Catt; her husband, Clyde Cass; her son, Duane Catt; brothers, Frank and Earl Norrish; and sisters, Irene Mc Ginty, Margaret Jacobson, Ruth Andress and Jennie Mae Kirk.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Lorraine Norrish of Eau Claire, WI; son Jerry (Tina) Cass of Maryville, TN; daughter-in-law Virginia Catt of Webster, WI; six grandchildren, Dean Catt (Shelly Bradford) of New Auburn, WI, Debbie Jenson of Blaine, MN, Peggy Dufour of New Brighton, MN, Erin Cass of Huntington Beach, CA, Lisa (Preston) Schoenly of Ellicott City, MD and Amy Cass of Costa Mesa, CA.; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Falls Cemetery in the Township of Rock Falls.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com.