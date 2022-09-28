Anna Mae Drum, 89, passed away on September 22, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Anna Mae (Veness) Drum was born on August 1, 1933 in Exeland where she was raised. Her parents were Lewis and Rena (Baker) Veness. She attended Exeland area schools until the eighth grade when she had to quit to help raise her brothers and sisters due to her mother’s ill health.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Drum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you