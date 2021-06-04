FLESBERG, ANNA MAE (ANDERSON) passed away on Friday, May 21st, at MAYO-LUTHER HOSPITAL in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at the age of 88. Born at home, on December 21, 1932, in rural Trempealeau County, she was the daughter of Clarence J. Anderson (1996) and Alice (Anaas) Anderson (1997).
Ann’s childhood home was attached to the Hale Store, located between Osseo and Whitehall, owned and operated by her dad. The store carried groceries, sundries, livestock feed, and had a gas pump out front. Their country store was the social hub of the area. Ann, and sisters Joan E. Knoche and Connie A. Garson grew up active in 4-H and often sang three-part harmonies in church and at community events.
Ann started college at Luther College in Iowa, and completed her education at University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire, graduating with a degree in Education. She went on to get her Primary School Teacher certification. In June 1954 she married Leonard A. Flesberg (1999) and the couple soon had four children.
Ann was in her element in her long career as a well-loved Kindergarten teacher. Her early teaching years were at Brackett Elementary School and later, she commuted at lunch time to teach the afternoon session at Cleghorn Elementary School. From the early 1960s, to well into the 1980s, when she retired, she gave hundreds of children their first school experience. After retirement, she and Len enjoyed traveling and visited many wonderful destinations all across the United States and Canada.
Ann lived in Eau Claire, close to the people she loved so well: her family and lifelong friends. She is survived by daughter, Jodi A. (Flesberg) Lilly (Robert Volker), and sons, David S. Flesberg, Mark L. Flesberg and Terry J. Flesberg (Karen), and grandson, David S. Flesberg, II.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, parents, Clarence and Alice Anderson, and beloved Aunt Elsie Anaas (2007), as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date TBD.
Additional photos and biographical information on Ann Flesberg’s life can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/annflesbergmemorial