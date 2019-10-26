Anna McLeod

Anna M. McLeod, 92, of Eau Claire, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
She was born in Chippewa Falls on June 2, 1927, the daughter of Bert and Rose Anne (Hebert) Dumars. Anna attended parochial schools in Chippewa Falls, graduating in 1945 from McDonell High School.
Anna married William S. McLeod Jr. on April 30, 1949 in Eau Claire, celebrating 59 years together.
She was employed as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Wards and later employed at Uniroyal, proud to be a “Royalier”.
Anna’s most valued roles were being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was an active participant in the activities of her children and grandchildren’s sports, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, CCD Teacher and school volunteer. She took pride in sharing her gifts of baking, cooking, sewing, and knitting with many friends and family members. Anna was strengthened by her Catholic Faith as she endured personal and medical challenges throughout her life. She was a founding member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church and the local Mother of Twins Club.
Anna is survived by he four sons, William III (Mary), Charles (Linda), Scott (Beth) and David (Darcy); four daughters, Roxanne (David) Gehring, Catherine (Jack) Van Dong, Jacqueline (Tim) Jenneman and Jerilynn (Michael) Svoma; fifteen grandchildren, William IV (Mary) McLeod, Rose (Chris) Connelly, Colleen (Chuck) Heinly, Joanna (Eric) Freeman, Mollie (Mark) Tracy, Matt Gehring, Nathan (Erin) Gehring, Meghan (John Lecy) Gehring, MacKenzie (Cindy) McLeod, Caitlin (Ben) DeSoye, Shaunna McLeod, Mitchel (Cassandra) Jenneman, Breanna (David) Mulcahy, Michael Svoma and Lindsay (Tristan Payton) Svoma; step-grandson, Andrew (Trish) Davidson; 11 great-grandchildren; and special cousin, Sister Mary Jane Cournoyer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jr.; her parents; sister, Margaret; closest friends, Pete and Irma Peterson, and Edward and Dolores Meinen; and other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street in Eau Claire, with Father Frank Corradi officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass, Monday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving her family.
Memorials are preferred to St. James the Greater Catholic Church.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com