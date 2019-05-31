Anna Miller

Anna Mae (Ann) Miller, age 90, of Menomonie, WI (formerly of Richmond, VA) passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Ann was born Sept. 8, 1928 in Sibley, IA to Louis Wheeler and Gertrude (Kanis). Her childhood on the beautiful family farm was idyllic, with plenty of memories to be made when work was done. On March 6, 1953 Ann married the local grocery manager, Carl T. Miller, a relocated Minnesotan. They had two children and were active in church and community activities and leadership, living in IA, CA, and MN prior to Carl’s death in 1971. In 1975, Ann made history as the first woman ever elected to the school board in Le Center, MN, where she had the honor of awarding her children’s diplomas as they graduated high school.
Ann moved to the Twin Cities in 1977 and became a real estate agent, a profession she continued after moving to Richmond, VA in 1986 to be closer to her siblings. In 2012, at age 83, she sold her last house before returning to the Midwest to be near her daughter and family in Menomonie.
Ann enjoyed travel, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She was generous, with a wonderful humor and fun-loving spirit. But most of all, she loved muffins, earning the endearment “Muffin Annie” in her later years. She brought joy to many, and will be sorely missed.
Ann is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Nancy) Miller of Middletown, NY, and a daughter, Julie (Susan) Miller Carlin of Menomonie; brothers Jim (Donna) and Ron (Nancy, deceased) Wheeler, both of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Matt Connolly of Mankato, MN, Elizabeth Miller of Middletown, NY, and Charli Nelson Carlin of Menomonie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Miller; parents Louis and Gertrude Wheeler; brother Jack Wheeler and sister Marlys Stariha.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Mayo Hospice, and also the terrific residents at the Village at White Pine senior living in Menomonie, who filled Ann’s life with kindness and camaraderie while sharing their amazing cooking and baking so generously.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Le Center, MN at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com